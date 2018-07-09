Samurai Jack: Back to the Past Board Game Now Available to Order

USAopoly, Adult Swim, and Project Raygun have teamed up to bring you the very first board game based on Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack, and you’ll have it for game nights starting in August. In fact, pre-orders for Samurai Jack: Back to the Past went live over the weekend, and you can reserve a copy right here if you live in the US or Canada. At the moment, it’s a better buy than Amazon’s offering, which tacks on a $13 shipping charge.

The game is based on the fifth and final season of Samurai Jack, and it allows you to play as Jack, Aku, Ahi, The Scotsman, Monkey Man, Sir Rothchild, or Max as you quest to return to a time before Aku rose to power. Players strive to gain the most Honor by helping Jack gather Allies, Weapons and Traits. Inside the box you’ll find the following:

• Game board

• 7 Painted vinyl figures

• 15 Location tiles

• 48 Support cards

• 40 Movement cards

• 5 Character cards

• 9 Villian/Aku cards

• 71 Honor Point tokens

• 4 Encounter tokens

• Rules

Speaking of beloved animated television shows that are getting new board games, prepare yourself for Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege.

The new game is expected to arrive on August 29th, and it is available to pre-order directly from Warner Bros for $49.95. Interestingly, they’re offering free shipping on the game, which is a very rare deal from the WBShop. Again, that makes it much better buy that Amazon’s current offerings, both of which include excessive shipping costs. If you need a little convincing, check out the official description below. Gotham Under Siege certainly looks like it will be a fun addition to your board game collection:

“A shadowy organization is pulling the strings of all the criminal groups in Gotham. While the city has never truly been safe, lately the criminal underworld’s unrest has put the city on the precipice of total destruction. It’s up to Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Catwoman, and the Gotham City Police Department to stop the advancing hordes of criminals running wild on the streets, all while still working to uncover the devious plots of Gotham’s greatest villains! Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege has you and up to 4 of your friends playing as Batman and his trusted allies. Each round you’ll face off against a set of story cards all inspired by the first season of Batman: The Animated Series, and roll a pool of dice to complete actions. You’ll need to balance between cleaning up the streets of Gotham and completing story missions in order to protect the city. Let too many civilians fall or buildings be destroyed, and there will be nothing left for Batman to protect! Includes 5 highly detailed miniatures! Game design from Richard Launius (Arkham Horror, Planet of the Apes)! Features all-new artwork from Sean Galloway and Leonardo Ito!“

The miniatures by Brian Dugas also look promising:

This summer Gotham is under siege… pic.twitter.com/F3dzbbea5w — IDW Games (@IDWGames) April 27, 2018

IDW is planning future board game releases in the Batman: The Animated Series line, which will likely include expansions to Gotham Under Siege. If you want it for game nights starting this fall, the free shipping offer is probably as good a deal as we’re going to get until long after the game is released. Take advantage of it while you can.

