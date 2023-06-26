Sand Land Drops New Trailer Ahead of Launch

Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga will be making its anime debut later this year with a new movie hitting theaters overseas, and Sand Land has dropped a new trailer for the movie ahead of its launch in theaters across Japan this Summer! Sand Land was a miniseries crafted by Toriyama that released in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2000, and now it's getting all sorts of love with some new projects bringing it to life. This includes not only a new video game project, but a full fledged feature film too.

While the Sand Land movie has yet to reveal any plans for a potential international release as of this writing, Sand Land will be hitting theaters in Japan later this August. This means that the promotional train has started rolling in full, and that includes a new trailer for Sand Land showing off much of the action fans can expect to see from this movie taking on one of Akira Toriyama's many manga projects. To get a better idea of what will go down in the movie, you can check out the newest Sand Land trailer below:

How to Watch Sand Land

Directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima for Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, and Anima, with a script from Hayashi Mori and music composed by Yugo Kanno, Sand Land will be hitting theaters in Japan on August 18th. The voice cast stars the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao, Cho as Thief, Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are, Nobuo Tobita as General Zau, Akio Otsuka as Satan, Chafurin as the King, Tomokazu Sugita as Swimmer's Papa, Koji Yusa as Pike, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shark, and Masafumi Kobatake as Guppy. If you wanted to check out the Sand Land manga, Viz Media has licensed it for an English language release.

They tease Sand Land's story as such, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

How do you like this newest trailer for Sand Land?