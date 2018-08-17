Here’s How To Get Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Converse Sneakers

Sanrio has teamed up with Converse on a Hello Kitty collection that includes sneakers, apparel, and accessories that can only be described as impossibly adorable.

The shoe collection includes six designs released in Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70, and One Star styles. There are also some bags and t-shirts tossed into the mix. Pinks and bows and little whiskers abound.

At this point, your desire to own items in the Converse x Hello Kitty collection is probably all-consuming. If you want to satisfy this urge, here’s what you need to know: The entire collection will drop tomorrow, August 16th. When it does, you’ll find it all right here. The products are already listed with prices, so you can budget accordingly. Keep in mind that shipping is free for NikePlus members or for guest orders of $150 or more.

Unfortunately, Converse has not revealed the exact time that the Hello Kitty collection will go live, so you’ll want to check back in often. If you’re going to be up at midnight, it might be worth popping in just to see if they go the early route with the launch. The official breakdown of the lineup reads:

“The Hello Kitty x Converse collection fashions three of Converse’s most celebrated silhouettes – the Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star – into must have styles for the multi-generational fans of both brands. Sizes are unisex and range from kids to men’s 13. All sneakers have custom designed graphics and logos, polka dot printed lining and come with a second set of laces in an all-over Hello Kitty print. Styles include:

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi – the original basketball sneaker, the Chuck Taylor All Star became a cultural icon – allowing for millions of individuals to tell their own story and reflect their personal style. With Hello Kitty, we see another global symbol of self-expression take on the silhouette in a fresh way. Features include screen printed Hello Kitty and friends embellish the canvas upper with a peek-a-boo Hello Kitty on sneaker tongue; and “say hello to me when you see me” messaging printed on foxing tape.

Chuck Taylor All Star OX – features a repeat pattern Hello Kitty face print with flocked bows and “say hello to me when you see me” messaging printed on foxing tape.

Chuck 70 Hi – The Chuck 70 is a modern ode to Chuck Taylor All Star, celebrating a time when the sneaker had evolved to become the pinnacle of function and utility for sport. The refined high top features a screen printed Hello Kitty face on the canvas upper, as well as Hello Kitty bow graphic on toe cap and clear outsole with repeat bow print.

One Star OX – On the suede upper of the One Star, Hello Kitty offers a different feel — applying a peek-a-boo approach whereby iconic elements of Hello Kitty appear within the key visual features of the One Star. Features include bow & whisker’ printing, debossed puff print bow detail and clear outsole with repeat bow print. For the little ones; velcro straps, debossed puff print bow, and Hello Kitty head outline on the tongue.

Highlights from the Hello Kitty x Converse apparel collection include the white and red short sleeve Football Tee with the Hello Kitty Converse graphics on the left chest and red bow on the sleeve; the black Pullover Hoodie with Hello Kitty chenille patch resting on top of a kanga pocket, an oversized bow on the hood and Hello Kitty printed down the sleeve. Accessories include a Phone Pouch for any size phone, with detachable Hello Kitty pins; Mini Duffle Bag in an all over Hello Kitty print and black/red polka dot Cross Body Bag with Hello Kitty accents.”

