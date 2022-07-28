Sasaki and Miyano OVA Is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

The summer anime season may have gotten started a bit ago, but don't go thinking all its big releases are live. After all, movies like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have yet to hit theaters worldwide, and that isn't even counting upcoming OVA releases. And if you did forget about these titles, Sasaki and Miyano just reminded everyone with the release of its first OVA.

If you head over to Crunchyroll, the first OVA for Sasaki and Miyano has joined the catalog. All you need to do is stream episode 13 of season one. The show concluded some months ago with episode 12, so this latest addition is the one you are looking for.

If you are not familiar with this OVA, the special is titled "A Tiny Episode Form Before He Realized His Feelings" and takes place before season one's finale. It focuses on Sasaki as he comes to terms with his feelings for Miyano. Of course, Kuresawa finds himself in the middle of the budding romance as he helps Sasaki along with his realization. And like always, Miyano manages to walk in on Sasaki mid-revelation and complicate things.

This latest Sasaki and Miyano update is a definite treat for fans. And for those that have yet to check out the BL series, the entire first season is streaming on Crunchyroll. You can read up on its official synopsis below for more details:

"It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline-bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized...he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after...!"

Will you be checking out Sasaki and Miyano's new special? Or do you have other OVAs on your to-watch list?