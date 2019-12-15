Official SCOOB Poster Pays Homage to Ultra Instinct Shaggy

Dragon Ball fans are no stranger to memes. Over the decades, the anime has fueled the anime meme game with all sorts of riches, and that reputation hasn’t quit. Thanks to the series and its loyal fanbase, Goku lives on in so many ways, and memes represent a portion of his legacy. And thanks to one unlikely franchise, a favorite Dragon Ball meme was just made very official.

Not long ago, Twitter fans began buzzing after the official page for SCOOB posted a picture. The account, which focuses on the upcoming Scooby-Doo movie dropping next year, responded to a post done by Dragon Ball Legends. And yes, the response paid tribute to Ultra Instinct Shaggy.

Seriously. We’re not kidding. Just, check out the tweet below if you do not believe it.

For those unaware, Ultra Instinct Shaggy became a social media phenomena some time ago. Dragon Ball Super started the whole thing when Goku developed a new power boost. Ultra Instinct is the latest form which Goku can use, and it is said to be one which only god-tier fighters can use.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Dragon Ball fans to meme the form. Shaggy became the recipient of Ultra Instinct thanks to several memes, and the whole shtick blew up. Suddenly, everything from posters to game mods went live featuring the cartoon icon, and it seems SCOOB wants in on the action. After all, the film posted an official poster that sees Shaggy going Ultra Instinct, so here’s to hoping Goku shows up in the movie someway somehow.

SCOOB will sleuth into theaters next year on May 15. The film will see Will Forte voice Shaggy while Frank Welker returns to the voice of Scooby-Doo. Gina Rodriguez will play Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne. The film will also feature Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, and Mark Wahlberg in other roles.