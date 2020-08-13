Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Creator Teases Talks With Ubisoft Over Delisted Video Game
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World creator Bryan Lee O'Malley has revealed that Ubisoft has reached out to him, presumably about getting Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game delisted. Earlier this month, O'Malley revealed on the series' 10-year anniversary that Ubisoft had not contacted him about reviving the dead and unavailable game. However, apparently things have changed.
Taking to Twitter, O'Malley didn't say much, but did confirm that Ubisoft has reached out to him. Whether these conversations will go anywhere, who knows, but you'd assume the talks so far have been positive otherwise O'Malley wouldn't have tweeted anything out.
For those that don't know: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is a side-scrolling beat 'em up based on the series of the same name that released back in 2010 via the PS4, though it later came to Xbox 360 as well. However, not long after this, it was delisted, and ever since it's been unavailable to purchase.
That said, as you would expect, O'Malley's tweet has many fans of the game and the series excited, despite the fact that it doesn't confirm any good news:
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.