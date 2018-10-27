DC Comics’ Scott Snyder Shares ‘My Hero Academia’ Halloween Costume

DC Comics writer Scott Snyder has recently been going through a bit of a My Hero Academia binge, and it’s all culminated in a particularly mighty Halloween costume.

Snyder posted a mirror selfie this past week of himself in his Halloween costume. Nothing too unusual there, right? Pretty typical… except for the fact that he appears to be wearing an All Might-themed onesie. That’s right; Scott Snyder, writer of comic books like Justice League and several other books for DC Comics, looks like he’s going to spend Halloween as everyone’s favorite Symbol of Peace.

You can check out Snyder’s photo in the Twitter embed below:

“My kids owe me for life for going through with this. #myheroacademia #halloween #dadlife,” the tweet’s caption reads.

In case you missed it, Snyder and his kids began getting into the My Hero Academia via what appears to be Amazon back at the end of July this year. He’s gushed about the series over a number of tweets since then, calling its storytelling “funny, heartfelt and fresh” among other praise. The Halloween costume is just the cherry on top.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has superpowers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.