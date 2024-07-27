SDCC 2024: Solar Opposites Cast and Crew Break Silence on Season 6 Renewal

The cast and crew behind Solar Opposites has broken their silence on getting renewed for Season 6. Solar Opposites is now in the works on Season 5 of the animated series, which is currently slated for a release later this Summer with Hulu. But as the animated series prepares for its comeback, Hulu has also announced that the series is coming back for a Season 6 as well. With this surprise announcement during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, the cast and crew behind the series revealed their excitement about the renewal in an exclusive interview with ComicBook during the convention.

Solar Opposites executive producer Mike McMahan, and son Sagan McMahan (who voices Pupa in the animated series), and executive producer Josh Bycel opened up about the Season 6 renewal and not only revealed their excitement for the coming season but also tease how “freaking weird” the next season is going to be in comparison. But also teased that it could go on for even more seasons with this creative team behind it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trailer for Solar Opposites Season 5

How the Solar Opposites Feel About Season 6

Sagan McMahan first opened with, “It feels great that my dad’s show has been going on for long.” Executive producer Josh Bycel then followed up with, “It really is special. As someone who’s worked on a million shows to get to Season 6, to see these characters grow, and get the storylines that have changed over the six years, it’s great. If anyone’s listening, I think we could do six more.” Executive producer and co-creator Mike McMahan then further teased , “We thought Season 5 was weird, Season 6 is gonna be super freaking weird.”

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 (and presumably Season 6) of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”