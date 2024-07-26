Solar Opposites Season 6 Announced

Solar Opposites has been officially announced to return for Season 6 with Hulu during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Solar Opposites is returning later this Summer with Season 5 of the animated series, so it won’t be too much longer until fans get to see how things are going for the Solar Opposites themselves. While it was previously confirmed that Season 4 and Season 5 would be happening following Dan Stevens being cast as the new voice of Korvo, the future of the animated series was still very much uncertain. Thankfully, it’s confirmed to be a brighter one with Hulu.

During their special presentation as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Solar Opposites has officially announced that Season 6 is now in the works ahead of Season 5’s premiere this August. Fans in attendance were treated to a special message from Dan Stevens about the renewal, and thus now can be even more excited for the coming season now that it has been confirmed that it’s going to be far from the final new episodes we will get to see for this animated series.

Korvo and Terry in Solar Opposites Season 5

How to Catch Up With Solar Opposites

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”

You can also catch up with the first four seasons and holiday specials with Hulu in the meantime, and Solar Opposites will also be returning for a new Halloween special for Season 5 later this Fall.