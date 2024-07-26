Solar Opposites Season 5 Trailer Released at SDCC 2024

Solar Opposites has dropped the first trailer for Season 5 during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend ahead of its Summer debut. Solar Opposites made some behind the scenes changes ahead of the Season 4 premiere last year, and with it shook up the voice of Korvo (replacing Justin Roiland with Dan Stevens). But as fans quickly noticed, this was far from shaking up the series as a whole as the Solar Opposites were getting into even more wacky adventures than before. But it all ended with a pretty huge cliffhanger that teased the biggest change to the status quo yet. That was…until the Valentine Day’s special premiered earlier this year.

While fans wait to see how the Solar Opposites get back into their usual groove as seen in the Valentine’s Day special (which is supposed to take place after the events of Season 4, but before Season 5), Solar Opposites has debuted its very first trailer during San Diego Comic-Con. Touting the return of the main cast for a new wave of episodes, you can check out the new trailer for Solar Opposites Season 5 in the video above ahead of its premiere this August.

The Solar Opposites in Solar Opposites Season 5

How to Watch Solar Opposites Season 5

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”

Solar Opposites Season 6 has also been announced to be in the works, and it will be returning later this year for a new Halloween special for Season 5.