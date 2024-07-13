Solar Opposites Season 5 Poster Released

Solar Opposites is finally coming back for Season 5 of the animated series later this Summer, and Hulu has shared a new poster to help celebrate! Solar Opposites made some big changes ahead of Season 4 following Hulu cutting ties with former co-creator and voice of Korvo, Justin Roiland, and the season itself followed through even further with some bigger changes to the actual status quo. It’s made the wait for the new episodes even tougher as fans wait to see how many of those changes from the Season 4 cliffhanger actually stick. Thankfully, the wait won’t be for too much longer.

It’s been fairly quiet as for what fans can expect to see from the next season of Solar Opposites, and Season 5 thankfully will be making its return to Hulu beginning on August 12th. To help celebrate the upcoming premiere of the new episodes, Solar Opposites has confirmed its release date with a special poster for the season featuring the core members of its makeshift family. You can check out the first look at Solar Opposites Season 5 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Poster for Solar Opposites Season 5

What to Know Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

As for what went down in the newest season of the series, Hulu teases Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, “On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!” You can also check out the first three seasons and holiday specials with Hulu as well.

Solar Opposites producer Sydney Ryan spoke to ComicBook about getting Dan Stevens as the new voice of Korvo, “We didn’t want to match the previous voice and felt like it would come across like we were doing a cover song,” Ryan stated. “Solar is a show where wild stuff can happen, and since the aliens already have ray guns that can do all sorts of things, we thought it would be funny to use this in-show method to explain the voice change. Even with a big shift, we still wanted to preserve the humor and emotional aspects that we’ve built for Korvo over the years. We worked with our casting team, listened to a ton of auditions, and met with some incredible actors.”