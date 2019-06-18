SDCC Announces Exclusive Ultraman Funko Pop

Tsuburaya Productions’ Ultraman franchise has been experiencing a bit of a revival lately. Although the franchise has kept up its strong run in Japan since it began, the franchise has been breaking into the Western market more and more with both an anime series on Netflix, and a new live-action series in the works. This also includes a branching out into special merchandise too.

San Diego Comic-Con is known for its exclusives, and this year is no different as Toy Tokyo will be offering an exclusive glow-in-the-dark take on the Ultraman Funko Pop figure.

As spotted by Blu3clipz on Reddit, Toy Tokyo will be offering a glow-in-the-dark take on the Ultraman Funko figure currently available. Though not exactly a new design, this exclusive will still most likely go fast as the Toy Tokyo offerings usually do. The Ultraman figures don’t have very many variants as it is, so this will probably be highly sought after by fans of the series.

For fans looking for more Ultraman goodness, you can currently find the anime iteration of the series now streaming on Netflix. It’s done so well that Netflix has confirmed that a second season is in the works too. The first season is currently available for streaming in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub, and runs for 13 episodes.

This new series is based off of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s ULTRAMAN manga, which is a sequel to the original 1966 Ultraman television series, and Netflix officially describes ULTRAMAN as such: “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

Tsuburaya Productions has also teamed with Starlight Runner Entertainment with the hopes of promoting the Ultraman franchise outside of Japan. This also includes a potential new live-action rebooted take on the franchise, but no official word has been given on this since the partnership was initially announced last year. This SDCC exclusive just might be one of the many ways the franchise is getting out there now!