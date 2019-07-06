Seis Manos, Viz’s Original Anime for Netflix, Releases First Poster

Seis Manos, the upcoming Mexico-set original animation from Powerhouse Studios and produced by Viz Media for Netflix, has shared the first official artwork for the series. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first look at the series overall, as the show was seen on a giant poster at the Licensing Expo in May 2018. That said, it certainly looks more refined, and it’s the best look yet at what’s coming.

Announced last year, production on Seis Manos has remained mostly quiet since then. According to Netflix, the series is scheduled to launch globally at some point this year. The first official poster features five individuals front and center, so it seems like the “six hands” refers to the total number of hands on the martial artists featured in the series rather than the total number of main characters. You can check out the full poster below:

We’re proud to share with you for the first time… Official artwork for our upcoming Netflix series, Seis Manos! Check out the exclusive poster we brought to @AnimeExpo! #SeisManos pic.twitter.com/phQ4eGkxjs — Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) July 5, 2019

“With over 30 years of experience bringing the best manga and anime to North America, Seis Manos will be VIZ Media‘s first original animated property. We’re thrilled to bring Seis Manos to life with our partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation,” Brad Woods, Viz Media’s Chief Marketing Officer, said when Netflix first announced that it would be picking up the series. “This show combines the absolute best in action and storytelling.”

“We’re excited to be working with such a fantastic group of animators and storytellers to produce our first original anime series set in Mexico,” John Derderian, Director of Japan & Anime for Netflix said as part of the same press release. “Our Mexican subscribers, and viewers in Latin America more broadly, have a tremendous passion for anime. We look forward to sharing this completely unique series with them, and with the growing community of anime fans around the world.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the show:

“Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federal to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.”

What do you think of the poster for Seis Manos? Are you excited to check it out when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!