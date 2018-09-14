‘Senran Kagura’ Season 2 Reveals New Poster, Release Date

The Senran Kagura franchise is having a bigger year than ever as not only is it releasing more games, but the anime adaptation of the franchise will soon be getting a second season.

The second season, officially dubbed Senran Kagura Shinovi Master, is officially scheduled to premiere October 12 in Japan, and has celebrated the release date announcement with a brand new poster teasing the fierce battle ahead released on its website.

Sayaka Sasaki has been confirmed to perform the opening theme, “Scarlet Master,” and Mia REGINA will be handling the new ending theme, “Genuine Erotic.” The series will be directed by High School DxD’s Tetsuya Yanagisawa, Yukinori Kitajima returns from the first season of the series to compose the series and script.

The voice cast from the game series and first season will be returning for the second season as well, and include the likes of Yumi Hara as Yumi, Hisako Kanemoto as Murakumo, Kaori Ishihara as Yozakura, Ayano Yamamoto as Shiki, Hiromi Igarashi as Minori, Hitomi Harada as Asuka, Asami Imai as Ikaruga, Yu Kobayashi as Katsuragi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Yagyuu, Yuka Iguchi as Hibari, Hiromi Hirata as Miyabi, Sayuri Yahagi as Murasaki, Chiwa Saito as Imu, Yōko Hikasa as Ryōbi, Mako as Ryōna, Eri Kitamura as Homura, Ai Kayano as Yomi, Ryoko Shiraishi as Hikage, Saori Goto as Mira, Megumi Toyoguchi as Haruka, and Yuki Matsuoka as Kagura among many others

Junji Goto will serve as character designer, Keisuke Kawai serves as animation producer, Tsutomo Miyazawa will act as chief animation director, and Kenichiro Takaki is being credited as…”large breast producer” (which is certainly a staff title uniquely highlighting the fan-service appeal of the series).

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they have licensed the second season of the series and will stream the series as Senran Kagura Shinovi Master alongside its airings in Japan. The first season of the series can currently be found streaming there too, and Senran Kagura‘s anime series is described as such:

“Super cute Asuka and her curvy companions appear to be your typical high school students, but they’ve got an outrageous secret: they’re learning the wild ways of the ninja! Get a lesson in action, naughtiness, and sexy slapstick fun as Asuka’s gang takes on the toughest (and hottest) fighters in town! Fan service fanatics won’t want to miss a minute!“