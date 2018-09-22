‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Film Shares New Promo

The Seven Deadly Sins‘ big movie, Prisoners of the Sky, is enjoying a strong theatrical run in Japan with fans, and it recently released a new promo to celebrate and to let fans know the window to see it in theaters in closing.

Although it’s a short promo, it features enough fantastic animation and character design that the series has become known for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram NEW SEVEN DEADLY SINS MOVIE TEASER!!!! A post shared by Nanatsu no Taizai | Meliodas (@sevendeadlysins.official) on Sep 19, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky released this Summer in Japan, and has been a hit with fans and critics. If this high-intensity promo is anything to go by, then it’s no mystery as to why it’s been such a success. For those curious, the translated synopsis for the film reads as such:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years.

But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.”

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.