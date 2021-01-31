Shaman King Reboot Confirms Faust Voice Actor Return

✖

Shaman King has confirmed Faust VII's voice actor will be returning for the new series! One of the coolest anime releases this year (in a year stacked with a ton of notable projects making their debut) is a new take on Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King. Much in the same vein as recent anime reboots such as Fruits Basket, this new anime adaptation will be taking on the complete version of Takei's manga that the older adaptation from 2001 was never able to adapt. But while there will be new character designs and more, many of the characters will sound the same as they did back then.

One of the fan favorites making their return for the new anime (making its debut 20 years after the original Shaman King adaptation) is Takehito Koyasu as Faust VII. Koyasu voiced the version of the character from that first adaptation, and is only one of many actors returning to make up the cast of the new series. Shaman King also shared a close look at Faust's updated character design for the 2021 anime, and you can check it out below:

Shaman King has yet to nail down a specific release date for the new series just yet, but it is currently scheduled for a release this April. Returning for the new series are Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, Yuji Ueda as Horohoro, and Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura.

New additions to the cast include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Nakajima as Kororo, Kousuke Takaguchi as Bason, Tooru Sakurai as Lee Pailong, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, and Noriaki Kanze as Konchi. Are you excited to see Faust return in the new Shaman King? Which characters are you most excited to see get a makeover when the new series makes its debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!