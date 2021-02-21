Shaman King Reboot Confirms Returning Lyserg Voice Actor

✖

Shaman King has confirmed Lyserg's voice actor will be returning for the new anime series! Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King will be getting another big chance at anime glory following the debut of the first anime adaptation from 20 years ago. This time things are setting out to be far different, however, as this new anime will be aiming to adapt the complete series as Takei had intended rather than be forced to come up with its own original ending due to the truncated end the series had come to initially before Takei revisited it years after the fact.

Although Shaman King's new anime will be giving the franchise a major face lift, there will be some familiar elements to enjoy. There might be new looks to Yoh Asakura and the others, but there will be many returning cast members returning from the original anime adaptation. One recently confirmed return is Yoko Soumi, who is coming back to perform the voice of Lyserg Diethel once more. Check out Lyserg's new character design below:

Soumi won't be the only returning name from that first series as previously confirmed returns include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, Yuji Ueda as Horohoro, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, and Takehito Koyasu as Faust VII.

There will be some new cast members joining the fray this time around as well with a new voice for Yoh himself leading the way. Yoko Hikasa will be the new voice of Yoh, replacing Yuko Sato from the original series. There will be a number of new additions to the cast as well, and there are still many left to reveal as we head into its April premiere.

But what do you think of the newest return? Are you excited to see this new take on the classic Shaman King series? Which moments are you most looking forward to in the new series?