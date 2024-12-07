Shangri-La Frontier Assistant Director Hiroki Ikeshita Dies at 47

It takes many voices to make some of the world’s best anime series and it’s always unfortunate when the medium loses any of the key figures that help create stories for the growing anime world. Hiroki Ikeshita might be best known recently for his work on the video-game exploring series, Shangri-La Frontier, but his contribution to the anime medium is a major one. It’s with a heavy heart that we report that Hiroki has passed away at the age of 47 and the anime world is in mourning, with Studio C2C sharing its thoughts, along with creators and fans alike in mourning for the major loss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Production Committee on Shangri-La Frontier shared the news with a heavy heart, stating that Ikeshita had passed on November 6th last month. The anime creators also noted that he played an essential role in bringing the story of Sunraku and his Shangri-La Frontier adventurers to life, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Mr. Hiroki Ikeshita, the assistant director of the TV anime Shangri-La Frontier, passed away on Wednesday, November 6. Mr. Ikeshita contributed tremendously to Shangri-La Frontier, and we would like to express our heartfelt condolences. We sincerely pray for his peaceful rest.”

C2C

Honoring Ikeshita’s Long Anime Career

Shangri-La Frontier was far from the only anime work that Hiroki had worked on in the past. Ikeshita has been a director on the anime Shachibato! Presidents, It’s Time For Battle!, while also acting as an assistant director for Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu and Handyman Saito in Another World. Prior to taking on directorial roles, Hiroki was an animator that helped bring some major anime adaptations to life. In his career, he worked to anime big franchies including Pokemon, Sonic X, Bungo Stray Dogs, Fairy Tail, One Piece, Yo-Kai Watch, Monster Rancher, and more.

Studio C2C, the creator of Shangri-La Frontier, shared the following statement to announce Ikeshita’s death while also discussing the major loss for the anime and the world, “Hiroki Ikeshita passed away on November 6th. Mr. Ikeshita was a truly important person to C2C. I thought we would always walk together. I am sad, in pain, and frustrated. Mr. Ikeshita, thank you for working hard with us until now. Thank you very much. I will never forget you. I pray that you rest in peace.”

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Hiroki Ikeshita during this difficult time.

Via Shangri-La Frontier Official Website