She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Releases Season 3 Trailer

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns this August for a third season, and DreamWorks Animation has released a new trailer while at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 which showcases the upcoming twists and turns for Adora, Glimmer, Bow, and the rest of the gang. The trailer also features a couple scenes with Huntara, the character which is voiced by Geena Davis and set to be introduced this season.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Adora tries to find out more about her origin while Hordak calls in reinforcements. For those that have seen the previous two seasons, it certainly sounds like whatever the villain has been working on with Entrapta — ostensibly some kind of portal technology — is ready to use. While the majority of the trailer is fairly serious, there is a delightful exchange where Bow and Glimmer take turns shushing each other.

Here’s the description of Season Three that was released along with the trailer:

“Adora, Glimmer, and Bow embark on a journey of discovery that leads them to the desolate Crimson Waste. Meanwhile, Hordak and Entrapta push Catra aside while they conjure up a master plan that only The Princess Alliance can stop.”

Along with the trailer and release date, DreamWorks Animation also revealed a new poster for the show featuring She-Ra, Bow, Glimmer, Catra, Scorpia, and Entrapta. You can check it out below:

CAN. NOT. WAIT. 🤩 New season 8/2 on Netflix! #SheRa pic.twitter.com/levmW4pNxr — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) July 19, 2019

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to return to Netflix for Season Three on August 2nd.