‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Release Date Changed

Though it was originally scheduled to drop its first season on Netflix on November 16th, the release date for the upcoming She-Ra reboot She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been moved up.

Specifically, the reboot will now launch on Netflix on November 13th. While the exact reason for the change is still a little unclear, DreamWorks Animation Television seems to indicate that increased interest was a factor.

“With fan anticipation reaching a fever pitch, DreamWorks Animation Television is excited to announce that She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will now debut November 13th exclusively on Netflix,” a statement released by the company reads.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power showrunner Noelle Stevenson certainly seems to be taking the news well over on Twitter, so it’s likely that the move is simply a show of faith by Netflix. You can check out her tweet below:

You guys! She-Ra and the Princesses of Power release date has been moved up to November 13!! Check out our new trailer here: //t.co/TDHSqxp6U5 — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) November 1, 2018

In addition to the shift in release date, the show also released a new trailer which features the show’s opening theme song. You can check out the video at the beginning of this article. The song, “Warriors” by Aaliyah Rose, does not appear to be included in full, so look forward to the complete reveal when the show drops in just over a week.

You can check out the DreamWorks Animation Television show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

The first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 13th.