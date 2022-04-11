Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Reveals Episode Order for Season One

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has revealed how many episodes its anime debut will be sticking around for! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now in full swing as fans have already seen a number of brand new franchises making their debut. While this season is largely dominated by the returns of some massive franchises, there are plenty of brand new adaptations (and even some originals) making their debut with this wave of premieres as well. But there’s a noticeable trend that many of the new series are also some new twists of the standard romantic comedy offerings.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has now debuted its first episode, and while the series might be hit with a delay due to a recent COVID outbreak at the Doga Kubo production studio, the series has started to promote its upcoming Blu-ray volume releases in Japan. With this it has officially listed its anime debut with 12 episodes across six different volumes, so if everything moves on as planned fans will see its debut anime run end along with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule this June.

Directed by Ryota Itoh at Doga Kubo with Shohei Yamanaka serving as assistant director, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has a voice cast that includes the likes of Saori Onishi as Shikimori, Shuichiro Umeda as Izumi, Misato Matsuoka as Nekozaki, Rina Hidaka as Hachimitsu, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Inuzuka, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Kamiya. Yoshimi Narita oversees the series’ scripts, Ai Kikuchi provides the character designs, and the opening theme is titled “Honey Jet Coaster” as performed by Nasuo. The anime’s ending theme song is titled “Route BLUE,” as performed by Yuki Nakashima.

If you wanted to check out the new anime for yourself you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. Kodansha Comics has licensed the original manga for an official English language release, and they officially describe Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie as such, “Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be… but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can’t Communicate!”

