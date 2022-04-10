Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Could Face Some Production Delays Soon

The spring anime season is here, and that means all eyes are on the industry’s newest batch of hits. One of them happens to be Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, and the rom-com is doing well at just an episode in. In fact, the show has spurred a bit of buzz online, but netizens are now on edge as a report suggests season one may hit a production delay before long.

The update comes from the anime’s official Twitter as you can see below. It is there the show’s production committee informed fans that future broadcasts of season one are being weighed behind the scenes. This surprising deliberation comes as the anime’s studio is being closed temporarily due to illness. A number of its staff have contracted COVID-19, so this schedule change will have rippling effects.

https://twitter.com/anime_shikimori/status/1512430570932170755?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Currently, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has brought its first episode to life, and it was met with praise from fans. After all, Keigo Maki knew what they were doing when they penned the romantic comedy. Netizens are always down to see how the genre expands when new shows come around, so the hype has been high for Shikimori’s arrival. But if the girl finds her show delayed, well – that is far from ideal.

It is one thing to undergo an unexpected schedule shift when you have an established history in the game, but Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie does not have that to lean on. The freshman series has a lot to prove, and it is going up against a new season of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. If studio Doga Kobo wants the series to succeed, it should avoid any episode delays until Shikimori has a defined fanbase. But in the end, well – the pandemic might take that best-case scenario from the team.

If you want to watch the show’s first episode, you can find Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Crunchyroll. The show’s synopsis can be read below for those who want more details on the new series:

“Shikimori and Izumi are high school sweethearts. They hold hands walking home from school, they flirt in the halls, they tease each other. But Shikimori knows what she wants, and how to get it, and she can turn from cutie to cool in an instant.”

Have you checked out this Spring 2022 series yet? Do you think an episode delay might trip up the anime?