Next Evangelion Film to Simulcast Special Clip Worldwide

Now that Neon Genesis Evangelion is streaming on Netflix around the world, new fans are being introduced to the franchise that’s been slowing evolving for over 20 years. Though the original anime series came to an end long ago, it has been living on through a quadrilogy of films that began releasing back in the early 2000s. Fans have been waiting for the final film for nearly a decade now, and it finally seems like it’s on the horizon.

The official Twitter account for the franchise announced that the first ten minutes and 40 seconds of the next film, titled Shin Evangelion Gekijo-ban :|| (alternatively known as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0) at select places around the world on July 6th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At Japan Expo 2019 in Paris, the film will be holding a special “Shin Evangelion Gekijoban AVANT 1 (Beginning 10 Minutes 40 Seconds 00 Frame) 0706 Version” screening which will show the first minutes of the film before its title card. This special video will also be screening at Anime Expo 2019, a location in Shanghai, and several locations in Japan.

There will also be a special “EVA Extra” app releasing for iOS and Android on July 1st detailing the more about this special screening too. But unfortunately for fans outside of these select locations, there has yet to be a confirmation of whether or not it will be available outside of these locations. But hopefully the preview will be made available to the general public at a later date.

Fans have been waiting for this film for a long, long time, and with the series now streaming on Netflix there will certainly be more eyes on the franchise than ever. The fourth film was confirmed to be in production earlier this year, and is currently slated for a release sometime in 2020.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.