Shin Kamen Rider Arrives on Amazon Prime With New Name

The Shin universe's latest movie, Shin Kamen Rider, had a brief theatrical run in Japan and North America. Luckily, for those who might have missed the new take on the classic hero, the film from director Hideaki Anno is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. However, if you attempt to search for the film under the original title of Shin Kamen Rider, you might find yourself out of luck as the North American home video release is using a new name.

Shin Kamen Rider is listed as "Shin Masked Rider" on Amazon Prime Video, which is a name used for the Sentai hero that has appeared before in North America. In 1995, hot on the heels of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers craze, Fox Kids played a live-action series dubbed Masked Rider that blended new footage with footage from a Japanese sentai series. While Masked Rider might have been a more kid-friendly take on the character, Shin Kamen Rider is anything but.

(Photo: Toho)

Shin Masked Kamen Rider

The Shin Universe first began with Shin Godzilla, a take on the king of the monsters that was decidedly darker and more terrifying than entries that came before. Following this film, Shin Ultraman had director Hideaki Anno taking on the classic Japanese hero, with Shin Kamen Rider following suit. While there has yet to be a new entry confirmed for the Shin universe, that isn't stopping the new takes on classic characters from releasing some wild merchandise in the meantime. You can watch the latest Shin movie on Amazon Prime Video here.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this new approach at the classic Sentai hero, here's Fathom Events' official description for Shin Kamen Rider, "Hongo Takeshi awakens to discover he has been transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg. Becoming the Masked Rider, he must fight the mysterious evil organization SHOCKER to protect all of mankind. "SHIN KAMEN RIDER" is Anno Hideaki's ode to the legendary Tokusatsu franchise, Japan's biggest hero, and his dearest childhood icon. Go! Go! Let's go!"

