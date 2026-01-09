A Major Shonen Hero is Set For a Fighting Game Crossover

Shonen Jump and the world of video games have gone together for quite some time. Some of the biggest shonen franchises have had wild entries in the digital landscape, including the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and too many others to count. On the flip side, some game franchises have received manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, including the likes of Dragon Quest. In a wild turn of events, one of Shonen’s classic heroes is preparing to enter into a brand new world as a classic SNK fighting game is hinting at an anime crossover unlike any other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a brand new trailer for an SNK game, which will most likely be Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, a mysterious anime figure was featured. Saving two young children from a group of miscreants, the mysterious fighter places his finger on the forehead of a combatant, a move that has become a traditional part of Kenshiro’s arsenal over the years. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be confirmed if the Fist of the North Star will cross over into the SNK entry and when Kenshiro might join the roster, but it’s a safe bet it will be sooner rather than later. You can check out the first trailer for this anime crossover below.

Play video

Fist of the North Star’s Big Year

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

Fist of the North Star has a long history in both the worlds of manga and anime, first hitting Weekly Shonen Jump all the way back in 1983. While the manga originally ended a few years later in 1988, Kenshiro has returned more often than we can count thanks to remakes, sequels, spin-offs, and live-action adaptations. This year, TMS Entertainment is bringing back the anime with a revival series that will once again document Kenshiro’s story using new animation techniques. While the Fist of the North Star comeback has yet reveal its precise release date, it has shared an official description for what fans are in for.

“In the year 199X, the world is engulfed in a nuclear inferno! The seas have vanished. The earth lies in ruins. It seems all life has been wiped out…but humanity has not perished! Across the scorched and broken land, survivors cling to hope, desperately searching for food and water. However, their hopes are trampled underfoot by violence. Might makes right in this world, and the weak are crushed without mercy. From the depths of that despair, a lone man with seven scars on his chest emerges. His name is Kenshiro, heir to the legendary assassination art Hokuto Shinken. As he roams the wasteland in pursuit of his sworn enemy Shin, who stole his fiancée Yuria, Kenshiro answers the cries of the oppressed, becoming a beacon of hope in a world of despair. Standing in his path are brutal survivors of the apocalypse, their ambitions twisted by power and greed. In a world where the weak are prey and prayers go unheard, Kenshiro forges a path with his iron fists!”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!