Fist of the North Star Gets Wild Makeover With Trailer for New Reboot

Fist of the North Star has kicked off a massive celebration for its 40th anniversary, and the franchise is getting a wild CG animated makeover with a new reboot anime series coming our way very soon. Buronson and Tetsuo Hara’s Fist of the North Star first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1983, and it was announced back in 2023 that the franchise was in the works on a brand new anime series to help celebrate. There have been very few updates since then, but fans have gotten a full look at the new reboot at last.

Warner Bros. Japan brought some big franchises to the stage as part of Anime Expo 2025, and one of them happened to be the brand new take on Fist of the North Star. This was the meatiest update so far as not only as the new anime debuted its very first trailer, but the new Fist of the North Star also revealed the first members of its voice cast as it gets ready for its premiiere next year. You can check out the trailer for Fist of the North Star in the video below.

What to Know for New Fist of the North Star Reboot

Fist of the North Star is currently scheduled to release in Japan sometime next year, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or international release plans as of the time of this publication. But as part of Anime Expo 2025, the anime also confirmed that Shunsuke Takeuchi will be leading the voice cast as Kenshiro, with Daiki Yamashita joining as Bat, and MAO as Rin. There are still many questions about its production, however, such as the staff and production studios helping to bring it all to life with Warner Bros. Japan.

Warner Bros. Japan begins to tease the new Fist of the North Star anime as such, “In the year 199X, the world is engulfed in a nuclear inferno! The seas have vanished. The earth lies in ruins. It seems all life has been wiped out…but humanity has not perished! The legendary action manga Fist of the North Star, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara, first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983. With its overwhelmingly powerful artwork, striking world-building, and unforgettable characters, the story of protagonist Kenshiro—who defeats evil with the deadly martial art, Hokuto Shinken—captivated readers from the very start.”

How to Catch Up With Fist of the North Star

Their synopsis continues with a tease with the new technology helping to bring the Shonen Jump classic to life in this new era, “And now, in 2026, Fist of the North Star will be reborn as a new anime, brought to life by an all-new team of creators and voice actors, and powered by the latest animation technology. The brutal saga of men in a ruined world returns to forge a new legend!”

This new take on the classic series teases that it will be more faithful to Fist of the North Star’s original manga story than seen in previous adaptations, so it’s likely going to be the best way to experience the classic story. But if you wanted to go all the way back and check out the classic series for yourself, you can now find the orignal Fist of the North Star anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.