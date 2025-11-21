Shonen Jump’s Hardest-Hitting Classic Series Prepares an Anime Funeral For Its Villains

Play video

Like many other villains in pop culture, the villains of anime can often be so evil that few survivors mourn their loss. Antagonists such as Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza, My Hero Academia’s All For One, Bleach’s Aizen, and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna have so many casualties lying at their feet that it’s hard to believe that any would receive a funeral to think of their accomplishments. Despite these specific villains making a name for themselves in the anime world, they are far from the first threats to the Earth. Fist of the North Star brought its post-apocalyptic story to Weekly Shonen Jump far earlier than these franchises, and now, a hilarious “requiem” is preparing to arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fist of the North Star: Requiem For The Fist King Army’s Weapons is a new anime project that will gather together some of the biggest villains from the shonen franchise in a very different way. Arriving on January 5th, the spin-off series to Fist of the North Star will arrive with a protagonist who attempts to join the villainous group that threatened Kenshiro in the original series. Named Knob, voiced by Hiro Shimono, the star of the comedy is looking for work and will, hopefully, avoid the fate of many of his cohorts.

Here’s how the spin-off describes its story: “The year is 199X. A world engulfed in nuclear flames is a world where even survival is difficult. Meanwhile, our protagonist, Nobu, finds employment at none other than the famous “Kenoh Army”! How long can Nobu survive in such a dangerous workplace, where more people die than apply?! A diverse cast of underlings, including a hag disguised as an old woman, Cassandra’s Uighur prison warden, and the Holy Emperor’s “filth disinfectant,” appear one after another!”

A Funeral For A Fiend

Toei Animation

2026 won’t just give shonen fans a spin-off for Fist of the North Star, as the shonen franchise has some big plans for its fortieth anniversary. The upcoming remake will be helmed by Toei Animation, the legendary studio responsible for the likes of One Piece and Dragon Ball. When the project was announced in 2023, Fist of the North Star creator Buronson was more than happy to share his thoughts.

Here’s what Kenshiro’s creator had to say about the highly anticipated release: “A work from 40 years ago will be reborn as an animated work. I took a step back from animation at the time since it is a little different from manga. Now animation and movie technology has evolved tremendously. How will that cook-up ‘FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: Hokuto no Ken’? Moreover, the principle of new anime production is to depict the original work with great care. I am so looking forward to it. My work, which has been loved by many fans over the past 40 years will make a comeback as an anime. I look forward to enjoy it with everyone.”

What do you think of this wild Fist of the North Star spin-off?