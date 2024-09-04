Popular Shueisha Manga Ends After 11 Years

Another series has bit the dust at Shueisha. After 11 years in publication, Jump Square just bid farewell to one of its longest-running adventures. Twin Star Exorcists is over, leaving another gap in Shueisha's catalog that will need filling ASAP.

The update comes after Yoshiaki Sukeno, the creator of Twin Star Exorcists, confirmed they planned to end the series by the fall. This week, Jump Square went live with the manga's final chapter and brought Rokuro Enmado's journey to a close. It has been more than a decade since fans first met the aspiring exorcist, and it would put things lightly to say he's gone through a lot.

(Photo: Pierrot)

If you are not familiar with Twin Star Exorcists, the series got its start back in November 2013, and Viz Media oversees its release in English. The supernatural romance tells the story of Rokuro, a former exorcist with incredible powers. He is dragged back into the supernatural world when he meets Benio Adashino, the Exorcists of the East, who he shares a prophesy with. The two are expected to marry and have a child know as Miko, the ultimate exorcist, who can clean the world of all evil spirits. But as you can imagine, Rokuro and Benio have their own thoughts about this fated future.

The Future of Shueisha's Top Series

Twin Star Exorcists has been a solid series for Shueisha, and its end marks another gap for the publisher. Not long ago, Weekly Shonen Jump bid farewell to My Hero Academia after a decade-long run, and Jujutsu Kaisen will also wrap by the end of this month. With series like Black Clover rushing towards their end, Shueisha is about to see a number of its top series turnover, and this power vacuum will make way for potential at Shonen Jump.

After all, every generation must find its own hit series, and the '20s are knocking. From Kagurabachi to Dandadan and Sakamoto Days, a new era of Shueisha is ready to stake its claim. And as those hits go live, Shueisha will be on the lookout for tomorrow's stars behind the scenes.

Want to know more about Twin Star Exorcists? No sweat. You can read more about Yoshiaki's series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"The Twin Star Exorcists are fated to produce the child prophesied to end the war with the monstrous Kegare... But can Rokuro and Benio get along for five minutes, let alone save the world? Rokuro dreams of becoming anything but an exorcist! Then mysterious Benio turns up. The pair are dubbed the "Twin Star Exorcists" and learn they are fated to marry... Can Rokuro escape both fates? When Rokuro's best friend Ryogo goes missing, Rokuro is forced to ask Benio for help to enter Magano, the realm of the evil Kegare, to rescue him!"

