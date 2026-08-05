New Kaiju No. 8 Trailer Confirms Release Date for Anime Return – Watch

Kaiju No. 8 is coming back with a new anime later this Fall, and the anime has confirmed the release date for its short new series with a trailer showing off the first look at what to expect. Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 manga reached a whole new worldwide level of recognition thanks to the anime adaptation’s debut a couple of years ago, and fans are eagerly waiting on what’s coming next. Given that the manga series wrapped up its own run last year, the anime is going to be the final new release for the franchise.

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Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on the “Final Chapter” of the anime adapting the final arc from Matsumoto’s original manga, but thankfully there is still more of the anime on the way with a new short anime series focused on the elusive Captain Narumi. This new series has confirmed it will be making its debut on September 5th, and will be running for four short episodes streaming with both YouTube and Crunchyroll. You can check out the trailer for the new Kaiju No. 8 short series below.

Kaiju No. 8 to Return September 2026 With New Narumi Anime

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“Narumi’s Week at Work” is a new Kaiju No. 8 short anime series that will be making its debut on September 5th, and will be streaming with TOHO Animation’s official YouTube channel. This new short series will also be streaming with Crunchyroll for those fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS when it hits as well. Running for four episodes in total, the new episodes will be releasing worldwide on a weekly basis and show off a much smaller story than seen in the usually big series.

“Narumi’s Week at Work” focuses on the strongest captain, Gen Narumi, as he deals with a stressful week at work when he’s usually trying to slack off in his down time. It’s the side of his character we only briefly got to see in the main series, so this will definitely be something fans want to keep an eye out for. It’s also going to feature a returning staff and voice cast from the main Kaiju No. 8 anime as well with Shigeyuki Miya directing the shorts for Production I.G. But there’s still more of the anime on the way.

Kaiju No. 8 Announces Final Chapter Anime

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With Naoya Matsumoto’s original Kaiju No. 8 manga ending last year, there isn’t much left from the story to adapt for the anime. Thankfully it has been confirmed that the anime is now in the works on the “Final Chapter” for the franchise, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time. It has also yet to reveal what kind of form this new anime project will take as it’s not clear if it will be another full season of the TV series or a potential feature film release.

Very little has been revealed about this final era of the Kaiju No. 8 anime since it was first announced last year, but there’s plenty of time for the franchise to confirm more details as we get closer to 2027. There’s also plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first two seasons so far, and you can do so now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio available.