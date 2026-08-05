Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Confirms Return Date With New Trailer – Watch

The biggest Isekai anime franchise of the year now streaming with Crunchyroll has fully set a release date for its return with the first trailer for its next major arc. It’s been a strong year for new anime releases streaming with Crunchyroll, and that includes not only brand new titles making their debuts but tons of blockbuster franchises returning for new episodes as well. But there’s one franchise that remains the most popular of them all, and fans have been desperately waiting to see what’s coming next with its new episodes for the Summer.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 kicked off its run earlier this year with a new arc that saw Subaru and the others heading to a mysterious tower in the middle of the desert in an effort to save Rem from her coma. It wasn’t long before this all went sideways and Subaru lost his memories, but now it’s all going to kick back into action with the start of “The Recapture Arc” on August 12th in Japan. You can check out the trailer for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 The Recapture Arc below.

New Re:Zero Trailer Season 4 Hypes August 2026 Return

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 The Recapture Arc will be making its debut on August 12th, and will be streaming its new episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll much like the first half of the series that aired earlier this Spring. That first half wrapped up “The Loss Arc” with Subaru losing his memories and suddenly dealing with the fact that he seems to be murdering his friends while doing so. After hitting rock bottom, he’s now fighting back once more and it’s only going to get much more chaotic from this point on in “The Recapture Arc.”

“The Recapture Arc” will only be running for eight episodes in total, and that’s why it’s starting so late into the already in-progress Summer 2026 anime schedule. The first half of the season featured an English dub release too, but has yet to confirm the release date for its dub for the second half as of this time. At the very least, this is enough of a heads up so you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first half of the fourth season in the meantime if you’re behind.

What’s Going on in Re:Zero Season 4?

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been one bloody mystery after another with all of the episodes seen this year thus far (which fans have shown a lot of love for). Subaru has not only seen a number of his friends die in terrible ways, but even fully reset to his old self after losing his memories. There’s a mysterious figure that’s been haunting him while seemingly using his body to kill the others, and it’s clear that this ties into the Witch Cult as there are more Sin Archbishops that make themselves known in this new trailer.

But while the first half of the season was mostly wrapped up in its mental torture for Subaru, it seems that this next arc is going to put all of the action back to the forefront. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been steadily building this mystery towards this action packed climax, so there is a hope that Subaru and the others will be able to make it all out of it alive when it’s all over.