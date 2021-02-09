Shuuichirou Moriyama, a Beloved Studio Ghibli Actor, Dies at 86

Today, the anime fandom is sharing its heartfelt condolences after the loss of a beloved actor. A report from Japan has confirmed Shuuichirou Moriyama passed away this week. The actor, who was best-known for his work with Studio Ghibli, passed away on February 8. He was 86 years old.

According to the report, Moriyama was fighting pneumonia at the time of his death. He was being treated at a hospital in the Saitama prefecture at the time of his death. The report says Moriyama's family is planning a private funeral service service at this time.

Shuichiro Moriyama, seiyu of Porco Rosso, passed away at the age of 86.

The poster's advertising slogan says "This is what it means to be cool", so it's for him. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/Wh4m6dKVD1 — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) February 9, 2021

If you do not recognize Moriyama by name or face, you will most likely know his voice. The actor voiced the title role in Porco Rosso, one of Studio Ghibli's most charming movies. The actor enjoyed a varied career in entertainment from anime to narration. Now, fans are sending Moriyama and his loved ones well-wishes amidst this difficult time.

Our thoughts are with Moriyama's loved ones during this time. May he rest in peace.

