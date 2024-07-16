Solar Opposites Season 5 Recaps The Wall Story in New Video

Solar Opposites is gearing up to make its comeback to Hulu with Season 5 of the animated series later this Summer, and is getting fans back up to speed with everything that’s happened in The Wall so far in the meantime! Solar Opposites might not have a narrative that goes through each episode of the series in a particular season, but all the while a compelling side story has been brewing in the background. While later seasons have expanded it to include other spinoffs within the show, there’s still a huge amount of anticipation about what’s next for The Wall saga.

The Wall has grown from a small side story with a dedicated episode each season into a sprawling saga that’s basically become a series in its own right over the course of Solar Opposites thus far. It’s just as important as what’s coming next for Korvo and the others, and now the series has shared a special recap for The Wall saga ahead of its new premiere for Season 5 hitting later this Summer. You can check out the special Solar Opposites recap in the video below.

Solar Opposites Season 5 Release Date

Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles. If you wanted to check out the first four seasons and holiday specials released thus far, you can currently check them out on Hulu.

They tease Solar Opposites on a whole as such, “A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”