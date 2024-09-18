Solo Leveling Star Brings Jinwoo to Life with Epic Cosplay

Solo Leveling is one of those series you cannot ignore. Created back in 2016, the South Korean series was brought to life as a webtoon, and Jinwoo has since expanded his horizons. From video games to spin-off comics and more, the star of Solo Leveling is becoming a legend in his own right. Of course, the webtoon's hit anime has helped transform Jinwoo into an action god, and one of his voice actors is going viral for their cosplay of the hero.

And honestly? Let's give kudos to voice actor Aleks Le. The actor not only oversees Jinwoo's stellar English dub, but he trained hard for his cosplay debut. Taking to Instagram, the voice actor posted a photo of him as the Solo Leveling hero, and Le said he worked hard to bring an accurate cosplay to life for the fans.

Who Is Aleks Le?

"Here's something a lil different – I did a cosplay photo shoot. Trained pretty hard for a week and had some awesome help to get all of these together. I'll post more later if y'all like," Le wrote.

As you can see above, Le's cosplay goes hard. Jinwoo might be wearing a simple enough outfit here, but in the anime, his aura is the hard thing to meet. Granted with unimaginable power, Jinwoo goes from being one of the world's worst hunters to the strongest. Solo Leveling captures that transformation in season one perfectly, and in this cosplay, Le nails the shift. Of course, it is hardly surprise to see as much. Few people know Jinwoo better than his actors, and Le is regarded as one of the top stars to tackle Solo Leveling.

If you are not familiar with Le, the voice actor is in high demand. Not only does he voice Jinwoo, but Le does the English dub for Zenitsu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Beyond those major roles, Le has also starred in a number of projects like The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Tokyo Revengers, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Most recently, fans have seen the actor in Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture and Go! Go! Loser Ranger.

What's Next for Solo Leveling

Obviously, Le's cosplay has the Solo Leveling fandom buzzing, and it comes at a great time. If you did not realize, the countdown is one for Solo Leveling season two. The series will return in January 2025, and recently, Aniplex touted the hit series at a special festival. Not only did fans get a peek at Solo Leveling season two there, but it was announced a movie is in the works. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening is set to premiere later this year in Japan and South Korea; No release date for the United States has been given for the compilation feature.

If you want to catch up on Solo Leveling ahead of its return, the series is easy to find. The anime's first season is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. As for the webtoon itself, Solo Leveling has finished its mainline series, and it can be read through Yen Press. In August, a spin-off to Solo Leveling was released in South Korea, and the title has become one of Kakao's most popular reads.

What do you think about this Solo Leveling tribute? Does Le pull off Jinwoo's look? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.