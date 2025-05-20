Solo Leveling Receives Its First Award With More Already on the Way

Solo Leveling has now wrapped up two seasons that have each been nothing short of an overwhelming global success, receiving plenty of love from fans as well as critical acclaim. The intense demand for a third season alone more than speaks for the popularity of the series. Studio A-1 Pictures has undoubtedly done an amazing job of bringing this beloved manhwa franchise to life. The show’s creators rightfully received their accolades when Solo Leveling bagged its first award at the 2024 Astra TV Awards last August, and the series’ producer has given fans a look at Solo Leveling’s first trophy of many.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on X, Atsushi Kaneko, the animation producer for Solo Leveling, revealed that A-1 Pictures has finally received the trophy for the Best Animated Series award that Season 1 of Solo Leveling won at the 2024 Astra TV Awards. Kaneko shared pictures of the trophy with the caption under the post reading, “The information is already out, but A-1 Pictures has received the trophy for ‘SL,’ which won the newly established ‘Best Animated Series’ award at the US Astra TV Awards 2024. Thank you.”

The information is already out, but A-1 Pictures has received the trophy for "SL," which won the newly established "Best Animated Series" award at the US Astra TV Awards 2024. Thank you😎#SoloLeveling #俺レベ2期 #俺レベ@Crunchyroll #TheAstras #AstraAwards pic.twitter.com/7UpZ1o9MWi — 金子敦史 (@kanegone_1006) May 19, 2025

Solo Leveling Producer Shows Off 2024 Astra TV Awards Trophy

While Solo Leveling was nominated for three awards in 2024, the 2024 Astra TV Awards for the Best Animated Series marked the series’ first win. The other two nominations include Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024 at the 7th Global Demand Awards and Best Animated Series at the IGN Awards, both of which Solo Leveling sadly did not win. Having said that, Solo Leveling has found much greater success with Season 2, and though this may be the series’ first trophy, it definitely won’t be its last.

Look no further than the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where Solo Leveling has been nominated in thirteen different categories. The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be held on May 25th, 2025, and Solo Leveling’s nominations include:

Anime of the Year

Best New Series

Best Action

Best Animation

Best Main Character

Best Score

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Anime Song (Level)

Best VA Performance (English, Castilian, Hindi, and Portuguese)

Furthermore, Solo Leveling has also been nominated for three different awards at the 2025 Astra TV Awards, which include Best Anime Series, Best Lead Voice-Over Performance for Aleks Le’s performance as Jinwoo, and Best Supporting Voice-Over Performance for Justin Briner’s performance as Yoo Jinho. The 2025 Astra TV Awards are set to be held on June 10th, 2025, which means in only a few more days, fans could see Solo Leveling take home plenty more trophies.

Source: @kanegone_1006 on X.

Solo Leveling can be streamed on Crunchyroll.