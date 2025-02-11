Solo Leveling Season 2’s Popularity Just Broke the Internet

Despite facing some competition from Netflix’s Sakamoto Days, Solo Leveling Season 2 is arguably the peak series of the Winter 2025 season. While Season 1 introduced audiences to Sung Jinwoo, a.k.a. the weakest hunter in the world, Season 2 is giving us a whole new side of the character, as he’s leveled up exponentially, and will soon officially become an S-Rank hunter. It’s enough to get Solo Leveling fans worldwide excited for some of the best arcs the series has to offer, including key developments that raise the stakes for Jinwoo and his comrades exponentially.

But, it’s not just Sung Jinwoo that’s leveled up, as the show’s fan base has drastically grown since A-1 Pictures’ anime debuted in 2024 — to the point where the latest episode broke the internet. We don’t mean in a controversial Kanye West-style viral picture of an egg on Instagram kind of “broke the internet.” Solo Leveling’s latest episode sent off a ripple effect across the anime-viewing space of the internet, rendering much of it, for all intents and purposes, broken.

Solo Leveling Is So Popular It Broke the Internet

Season 2, Episode 6, titled “Don’t Look Down on My Guys,” featured some phenomenal moments, like the fight between Sung Jinwoo’s shadow army and Kargalgan’s army of High Orks inside the A-rank dungeon, and Cha Hae-In, and several other lower rank hunters discovering the extent of Sung’s powers. But, while many watched along and cheered at the gorgeous episode, some were left without the means to watch it.

According to @todayanimenews on Threads, Solo Leveling‘s latest episode caused major internet outages and crashes across Crunchyroll, Anilab, and even some popular piracy sites. “This episode literally broke the internet!” read the post, including screenshots of X (formerly) Twitter posts from disgruntled fans trying to watch the new episode. “[Man] crunchyroll server getting [crashed] again I can’t see SL in Crunchyroll,” read one post.

Meanwhile, other fans looked ahead to the potential issues the show’s later episodes may cause. “If the situations is like this rn, then Beru fight definitely has the chance to crash Crunchyroll,” they wrote.

New episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 are released weekly on Saturdays at 12:30 pm ET. Should you wish to avoid your chosen streaming platform from crashing due to intense demand, we recommend not watching the episode the millisecond it drops on Crunchyroll Anilab, or wherever you stream it.

Solo Leveling Is Halfway Through Season 2

Prepare yourself for some heartbreaking news, because Solo Leveling is already halfway through its second season. We’re as shocked as you are! You may have seen memes floating around online about how quickly it feels like the new episodes go by, and that’s how it feels for this entire season so far.

Season 2 of Solo Leveling will run for 13 episodes. The next, Episode 7, which is titled “The 10th S-Rank Hunter,” releases on February 15th. The official description for the new episode reads, “Jinwoo, who single-handedly cleared one of the highest-ranked A-class dungeons, was reassessed and became the tenth S-class hunter in the country. Ignoring the attention from many people, he once again challenges the conquest of the ‘Demon’s Castle.” Stay tuned to see whether Solo Leveling can pull something similar for the Season 2 finale!