Solo Leveling: Jinwoo Is Too Over-Powered in Season 2

Solo Leveling’s second season has been one of the biggest anime events in the medium, with Jinwoo becoming a far bigger warrior than what was seen in season one. This isn’t just thanks to the anime hero leveling up his strength, speed, and other stats, but also thanks to gaining a new class. Jinwoo is now a “necromancer,” aka a sorcerer that has the ability to use mana/magic to bring back downed opponents to add to his army. Unfortunately, while the new power is one that has added some wild new flair to the anime adaptation, it has also taken away some of the bite out of potential challenges that otherwise might have been life-or-death scenarios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how did Jinwoo get to this point? Funny story, he was able to achieve this by taking down the Blood-Red Commander Igris, an antagonist who would fit right into a From Software game. Along with receiving an upgrade in his skills, Jinwoo gained his new class and added Igris and the many soldiers he fought in this encounter to his roster. When the second season began, Solo Leveling’s star found himself jumping into a Red Gate where he found ice bears and ice elves that wanted nothing more than to kill the intruders that invaded their snowy lands. Of course, Jinwoo added these opponents to his roster and upon re-entering the Hell’s Tower, Sung’s new power is making things a little too easy for the hero.

A-1 Pictures

Jinwoo’s Hell Tower Adventure

As Jinwoo Sung works his way through the Hell Tower, he knocks out the initial challenges, aka killing thousands of demons, using his physical strength and speed. When he encounters one of the demon lords, he brings out his shadow forces and takes a step back in fighting against everyone but the larger-than-life red terror. Even though the demon king is able to take down a good number of Jinwoo’s forces, Sung’s fight against the creature almost seems easy with the backup feeding him weapons when he needs them.

Of course, at the end of the latest episode, Jinwoo is shown striking fear into another undead lord as his shadow army tore through some of the strongest demons the Hell Tower had to offer. For those who read the original Solo Leveling manwha, you know that there are challenges to Jinwoo on the way but his current power level is such that the anime could use knocking him down a peg or two sooner rather than later.

Jinwoo Needs More Weaknesses

The spawning of fallen enemies as allies does have a weakness and that’s Jinwoo’s “mana level.” Much like a video game, Sung summoning his nearly endless hordes drains the amount of magical enemy at his disposal. Though this weakness doesn’t feel much like one as the protagonist can still summon seemingly endless hordes to help him in his quest.

This is only one of the weaknesses as the other is a tad more interesting. Jinwoo cannot seemingly bring back to life an opponent that is stronger than himself, which he attempted to do with the leader of the Ice Elves. Since Sung was assisted by his shadow forces, he was able to defeat the elven opponent. Honestly, an interesting weakness could be Jinwoo losing control of his army based on any number of extenuating factors, so fingers crossed that some more chinks are placed into Sung’s armor as Solo Leveling forges forward.

Want to see how strong Jinwoo Sung becomes in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.