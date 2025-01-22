Solo Leveling Announces New Live-Action Drama: What We Know So Far

Solo Leveling is currently taking over the world with Season 2 now airing this Winter, and the series has announced that a new live-action project is now in the works. Solo Leveling made its highly anticipated TV anime debut last year, and quickly became one of the most talked about anime franchises of the last few years. The anticipation for the second season was through the roof as a result, and fans have gotten to see Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- live up to this hype thus far with the first few episodes of the new season that have premiered already.

It turns out that Solo Leveling has been such a success for original publisher Kakao Entertainment over the last couple of years around the world especially that they have announced more plans to expand it even more with new projects (as reported by Anime News Network). The first of which is the confirmation of previous reports about a new live-action drama project now in development as the publisher is now in active work on its planning and development. It’s just unfortunately very early on in the process.

Solo Leveling Is Going Live-Action

As Kakao Entertainment has announced on their website, Solo Leveling is doing very well for the publisher. Not only is the anime doing well for the publisher with the now airing Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, but the currently releasing Solo Leveling Ragnarok sequel webcomic series has been doing well too. As for the now in the works live-action project, it was previously reported to be in the works as early as last Fall. But now Kakao Entertainment has truly confirmed that this new series is in the works and drawing a lot of interest from the rest of the industry.

Kakao Entertainment has announced that they are now in the “planning and development phase” for the new Solo Leveling live-action drama with their media division, and script work is now underway. There have yet to be any more concrete details about when fans can expect to see this new live-action drama hit screens, but it’s teased to be drawing “great attention” from the rest of the Korean entertainment industry. So it’s yet to be revealed if it’s going to be a feature film or TV series project either.

What’s Next for Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling’s new live-action drama might currently be in the works for an uncertain release in the future, but the anime is currently airing new episodes every week as part of the now ongoing Winter 2025 anime schedule. Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- has introduced fans to a much stronger Sung Jinwoo than seen with the first season of the series. Now that he has grown to a much higher level with all of his work in Season 1, Jinwoo has been taking on much stronger foes as he gets closer to his end goals of becoming the strongest and saving his mother.

Solo Leveling also has a new sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, that’s now releasing new chapters with Kakao Entertainment and it takes place long after where the anime currently is. If you wanted to catch up with Solo Leveling’s anime thus far, you can now find all episodes of the series currently available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The English dub release for Season 2 has kicked off as well, so fans have quite a lot from it to enjoy through the Winter months.

