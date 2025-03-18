Solo Leveling Preview Hints At Beru Fight Following Major Cliffhanger

Solo Leveling is one of the biggest anime series releasing today, meaning that fans have become quite invested when it comes to Jinwoo Sung’s current journey. So devoted have some viewers been to making each episode last longer that there has been a hilarious viral campaign where anime fans do “planks” to make sure they value every minute of anime action. With season two’s latest episode once again ending on a giant cliffhanger, Solo Leveling fans might be interested to see the latest preview that gives us our first look at Jinwoo arriving on the scene to fight against the new ant king known as Beru.

Warning. If you’re not caught up on Solo Leveling’s second season, be forewarned that we’ll be touching on spoiler territory. The Jeju Island arc has been a long time coming, as the ant-infested locale was first featured in the premiere episode of the anime adaptation. With the top S-Rank hunters gathering to fight against the ant queen and her spawn, the warriors were making good progress and even managed to kill the queen. Unfortunately, the queen’s strongest offspring, Beru, has arrived on the scene and is making short work of all the hunters it meets. While Jinwoo was originally planning on sitting on the sidelines for this confrontation, the recent cliffhanger showed the former “world’s worst hunter” arriving in the nick of time to fight this terrifying new villain.

Are You The Human King?

A-1 Pictures

The twelfth episode of Solo Leveling’s second season, titled “Are You The King of The Humans,” will release on Saturday, March 22nd this week. Here’s how the anime adaptation describes the upcoming episode, “Sung rushes to Kanami Island, defeats the swarm of winged ants, and uses potions to heal the wounds of the S-class hunters. However, Shizuku, who was seriously injured and lost consciousness, is unable to recover.

Sung and his friends try to escape as quickly as possible, but the “black winged ants” with their terrible aura stand in their way again.”

Even though Jinwoo Sung has made huge leaps in recent days, thanks to his countless battles in Hell’s Tower, the black ant might even be above his weight class. Beru has, so far, easily taken down both A-Rank and S-Rank hunters in a single blow. While Sung might have an army of shadows at his disposal, taking down this ant-themed antagonist is going to be the toughest battle of his career so far.

