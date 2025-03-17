Solo Leveling’s Ant King Just Made a Niche MCU Reference

The Ant King is here and he’s already killed a number of S-Rank hunters in Solo Leveling‘s latest episode. Despite slaying the Ant Queen and “neutralizing” the threat on Jeju Island, the hunters celebrated too early as the recently born Ant King picked apart the most powerful hunters in South Korea and Japan like they were nothing. While many of his kills were stealthy decapitations, the episode also included a subtle, and very surprising nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 11!

After dismantling many of the Japanese S-Ranks, the Ant King heard the dying cries of the Ant Queen and apprehended South Korea’s S-Rank team at the center of Jeju Island. Each S-Rank was brutally beaten and maimed by the Ant King, with some even losing their lives (RIP Min Byung-Gyu, gone too soon). During his display of dominance, the Ant King treated the S-Ranks like puny gods.

Solo Leveling’s Ant King Imitated The Hulk In the Most Hilarious Way

A-1 Pictures went out of their way to display the overwhelming strength of the Ant King in Episode 11. Ma Dongwook tried halting the Ant King’s attack by doubling in size and blocking him with his shield. But, the Ant King ripped his arms off and rag-dolled him in a way that made every MCU fan click their fingers at the screen like a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. The Ant King picked up Ma Dongwook by his leg and slammed him multiple times into the floor.

To Solo Leveling fans it was an awesome action scene. To MCU fans, it was a role reversal of The Hulk brutally beating Loki in 2012’s The Avengers. The MCU’s first big team-up event gave fans plenty of memes like Tony Stark wanting shawarma. But, arguably the funniest moment in the movie was when Loki tried standing up to The Hulk in a one vs. one fight. After declaring “I am a god!” Loki was picked up by the leg by Hulk and repeatedly smashed into the ground. The only difference in the two scenes was that the Ant King didn’t call Ma Dongwook a “puny god” and Min didn’t wheeze in the crater created by his own body.

Sung Jinwoo Is Finally Joining the Jeju Island Raid

The Solo Leveling phenomenon strikes again. Despite Episode 11 being an excellent showcase of A-1 Pictures’ action animation, fans were desperate to see Jinwoo join the fight. He eventually did… right before the credits rolled. The preview for Season 2 Episode 12 hasn’t been released. But, expect it to highlight the epic showdown between Jinwoo and the Ant King.

Solo Leveling has been a tremendous success for A-1 Pictures. Despite having a fraction of the episodes, the series recently overtook One Piece as the most-rated anime on Crunchyroll. The show has yet to be greenlit for a third season. However, given its groundbreaking popularity, its future is almost guaranteed.