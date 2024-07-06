Solo Leveling Producer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Season 2

It takes a village to make an anime mountain and several creators work to bring Solo Leveling’s anime adaptation to life. Arriving later this year, A-1 Pictures wasted no time in bringing back the fan-favorite protagonist Jinwoo Sung as he continues to bulk up to conquer a challenge that just might result in saving his own mother’s life. In some new social media posts, Producer Atsushi Kaneko has shared some new stills from season two to give fans a hint at what is to come for the brutal anime adaptation.

Solo Leveling became a hit thanks to its stellar animation along with its amazing story that follows an E-Rank Hunter who is granted the opportunity to level up in a way that no one else has. While Jinwoo found himself gaining strength enough to survive some dangerous locales that net him a living, the game has changed as he is now training to make sure his mother survives. One unexpected location has arrived wherein he might be able to snag a magical elixir that can cure any disease and/or injury, and Jinwoo’s mom is at the top of the list.

Jinwoo’s Season 2: First Look

While Jinwoo has been leveling up, it’s been no easy task to do so. Luckily, Sung has a major ace up his sleeve thanks to the season one finale as the anime protagonist gained a new class. Now gaining the powers of a necromancer, Kaneko shared both a new look at Jinwoo along with some of the villains he is set to fight.

https://x.com/kanegone_1006/status/1809388112277311811

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Solo Leveling’s first season, the series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the popular anime, “Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

