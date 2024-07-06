Solo Leveling Season 2 Drops New Trailer: Watch

It is here! Solo Leveling has kept fans on edge about its second season, and now, all eyes are on the anime as its comeback looms. After all, Solo Leveling season two is in the works, and we have been given a new look at the project. Its second trailer is now live, so you can peek the update above.

As you can see, Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow is taking over the Internet thanks to this new trailer. The promo brings Jinwoo to life in all his style, and you cannot deny how cool the fighter looks. In the wake of season one, Solo Leveling has put Jinwoo on the spot, and his journey is only going to get wilder as season two launches.

So far, we do not know when Solo Leveling season two will go live, but we know the project is in the works. As for its first season, the A-1 Pictures title is easy to find. The webtoon anime is streaming on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, no sweat. The series got its start as a webtoon in South Korea under creator Chugong. The series stands as one of the most-popular titles under D&C Media. At this point, the mainline series has come to a close, but Solo Leveling is far from done. A spin-off series titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will continue the series that Chugong set forward.

Want to know more? You can read the official synopsis for Solo Leveling below for all the details:

“Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

