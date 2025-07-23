Solo Leveling Producer Talks Season 3, Jinwoo Vs. Dragon Ball

Following Solo Leveling’s second season, the adventures of Jinwoo Sung have been solidified as one of the biggest events in recent anime history. Despite the runaway success of the series, a third season has yet to be confirmed by A-1 Pictures, meaning fans might be waiting quite some time to see the return of the “world’s worst hunter.” At this year’s Anime Expo, the producers responsible for the anime adaptation visited the United States to discuss the series and the anime’s future. While far from an official confirmation, producer Atsushi Kaneko hinted at what he and the team are hoping to achieve with the anime’s potential return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Kaneko discussed Solo Leveling in comparison to anime heavy hitters such as Dragon Ball and Naruto, while also hoping to break barriers with season three, “While thrilled with the response (to the anime), I personally don’t feel like the series is known by everyone at this point. Solo Leveling isn’t as universally recognized in Japan yet. As a Japanese person living in Japan, the anime is not at the level of Dragon Ball, One Piece, or Naruto. If season three happens, that’s when I want to truly break that boundary.”

Solo Leveling’s Bright Future

Considering the popularity of the WEBTOON-based anime, it seems highly likely that it will only be a matter of time before we see Jinwoo return to the screen. This fact is especially thanks to the fact that the original manwha still has plenty of battles and stories for the anime to adapt. While the printed story has already finished its run, potentially meaning that there are only a few seasons left of the anime, the series is currently in the midst of its sequel series. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows the story of Jinwoo’s son, and this sequel means that we might have far more years of adventures ahead in this world.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it would be adding Solo Leveling to its live-action anime adaptation library. A new television series starring Byeon Woo-seok has been confirmed, though we’re far from a potential release date for the show that will join the likes of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Needless to say, thanks to the number of creatures that Jinwoo mows down in his journey, we have to imagine that Solo Leveling’s live-action series will be a CG-heavy affair. If you want a look at Woo-seok before he steps into the shoes of the “world’s worst hunter,” he has had big roles in movies such as Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, and My Dictator. It will ultimately be interesting to see if the anime’s third season or Netflix’s live-action anime adaptation will hit the small screen first.

Want to see what the future holds for Jinwoo Sung and his fellow hunters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via ScreenRant