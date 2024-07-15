Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon Announced

Solo Leveling has staked its claim as one of the most popular webtoons on the market. Created in July 2016, the action series made an explosive debut under writer Chugong before a manhwa was posted two years later with artist Dubu. Since the webtoon’s launch, Solo Leveling has done little else but thrive, and now we have learned the series is welcoming another webtoon.

The update comes from Kakao Page directly as the South Korean service posted the news. It turns out Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is getting an official web comic. The decision comes more than a year after the spin-off novel hit shelves, and fans are eager to see what Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has in store.

For those unfamiliar with the new series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok began in April 2023, and it tells the story of Sung Suho. The boy is a normal college student who unlocks a great power due to a near-death experience. This gift brings Suho closer to his father Sung Jinwoo who can defy death… and yeah, we are talking about that Jinwoo. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok tells the story of Jinwoo’s song, and it has been a hit since its launch.

Now, Kakao Page is gearing up for a webtoon adaptation of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, and it should go live soon enough. The series is expected to drop on August 1. So if you want to learn more about Solo Leveling before this new series goes live, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

