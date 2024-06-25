Solo Leveling Producer Teases the Anime's Next Move

Solo Leveling has had a busy year. Back in January, the series leapt forward with a long-awaited anime, and the team at A-1 Pictures did not spare any expense. Despite its short episode order, Solo Leveling season one became a must-watch anime upon launch, and now one of its top producers is teasing the show's next steps.

The confession comes from social media as Atsushi Kaneko posted a message to fans ahead of Anime Expo. It was there the animation producer on Solo Leveling hyped his appearance at the event and teased some "new" things are on the horizon.

"Solo Leveling is gearing up for a whole new batch of things for July. My subordinates and creators around me are really good and I am looking forward to your reactions. I have more work than ever to do outside of Solo Leveling but please continue to support this anime! That is our encouragement! Please wait," the producer shared.

Of course, all eyes are on Solo Leveling in the wake of season one. A-1 Pictures wrapped the season in a single cour, leaving fans wanting as the action-packed series kept them on edge. When the season's finale went live, netizens were promised a season two, and Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow has high expectations to meet. Hopefully, Kaneko will be able to share some of what's coming for Solo Leveling when he arrives at Anime Expo. So if you aren't caught up on the show, well – you better start binging ASAP.

After all, Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll right now. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this Solo Leveling teaser?