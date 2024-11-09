Solo Leveling -Reawakening- Unleashes Fast Paced New Trailer

It’s hard to debate that Solo Leveling hasn’t become one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024. The first twelve episodes of season one gave anime fans a compelling story with a world quite like ours, minus a big caveat. The world of Jinwoo Sung is one that sees hunters and supernatural gates that present deadly challenges for the mundane world but the anime protagonist has an unexpected leg-up in his life. While Jinwoo was initially regarded as the world’s worst hunter, a life-or-death scenario has given him power that might make him one of the world’s best. As season two approaches, the WEBTOON anime adaptation has a new trailer to get fans hyped.

Solo Leveling, for those who might not be familiar, first hit the scene as a South Korean WEBTOON in 2016, following its protagonist as he tried to eek out a living as a hunter. Even though he was considered the worst hunter, there were still some interesting routes that Sung would take in terms of bringing home the bacon. When one mission goes awry within a gate, Jinwoo is given the power to level himself up thanks to a mysterious game dubbed “The System.” While still attempting to “hide his true power level,” Jinwoo now has many new doors to open ahead of him.

Solo Leveling’s New Trailer

Solo Leveling -Reawakening- follows in the footsteps of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and Dandadan: The First Encounter in that it is a compilation film. Rather than weaving an entirely new story for Jinwoo independent of the anime series, such as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, -Reawakening- will be a recap of the first season along with housing the first two episodes of the second season. If you’re looking to catch this one in theaters, you’re in luck.

The movie will hit South Korea and Japan later this month on November 28th and November 29th respectively. Luckily for Western anime fans, the Solo Leveling film has confirmed that it will receive a limited run on the silver screen in North America. Anime fans will get their shot at catching this movie in theaters on December 6th in the West, giving viewers a headstart on season two. For those waiting for season two’s official arrival on the small screen, Solo Leveling will return in January 2025.

Where Did We Leave Jinwoo?

Despite Jinwoo’s upgrade in Solo Leveling’s first season, it has not been an easy road for the protagonist who once bore the title of World’s Worst Hunter. In attempting to take care of his family financially, and dealing with a deathly ill mother who is barely clinging to life, the anime hero has taken on a task that might prove to be his undoing. Granted a new mysterious tower to overcome, the “System” has told Sung that should he be able to defeat this new challenge ahead of him, he will be granted an elixir that can cure any ill. This of course works perfectly in terms of saving his mother.

In defeating his most powerful opponent to date, the Blood-Red Commander Igris, Jinwoo was given the opportunity to not only level up in a significant way but also choose a new class. The final moments of season one’s finale see the anime hero becoming a necromancer, granting him power over the dead and a level of sorcery that was absent before. While this might not mean that victory is assured, Sung is easily on his way to becoming one of the world’s most powerful hunters.

Want to stay up to date on Jinwoo Sung's adventures?