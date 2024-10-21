Solo Leveling: Reawakening Unleashes Jinwoo in Epic First Trailer

Solo Leveling is gearing up for its second season, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. In the wake of season one, A-1 Pictures earned little but praise for its ambitious adaptation of the best-selling webtoon. All eyes are now on Solo Leveling‘s comeback as season two has some big things to unpack. But first, Solo Leveling has a movie to release, and its latest trailer just went live.

As you can see above, the trailer for Solo Leveling: Reawakening is out, and the official clip puts Jinwoo center stage. The movie, which debuts this winter, is meant to recap Solo Leveling season one ahead of its new season. A-1 Pictures has included all-new footage in this film along with updates scenes from season one. And in the second half of the movie, Solo Leveling: Reawakening will screen the first two episodes of season two. If that doesn’t make you want to check out the movie, then what will?

SOLO LEVELING: REAWAKENING WILL HIT U.S. THEATERS

From the movie’s official trailer, you can see that Solo Leveling: Reawakening looks gorgeous, and fans are eager to see how the movie cuts down season one. The anime’s first season had a strong back half, but the beginning was a bit slow. The biggest critique facing Solo Leveling in its first few weeks was pacing, so this movie could fix that issue. After all, the film will have to speed up season one, and the show’s slower pace is what angered fans to begin with.

If you want to check out Solo Leveling: Reawakening, the movie will be released in the United States on December 6th. Before then, the movie will premiere in South Korea as well as Japan. Naturally, this means some spoilers for the movie will hit social media ahead of its U.S. release, so netizens can start planning.

HOW TO CATCH UP ON SOLO LEVELING

Naturally, this new Solo Leveling project will help fans prepare for the anime’s second season. The show is expected to return in January 2025 with season two, and Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow is expected to be one of year’s must-watch series. Solo Leveling: Reawakening will give new fans a quick lesson on what they missed in season one, and of course, they can check out the show’s first episodes if they’d like.

Currently, you can stream Solo Leveling season one over on Crunchyroll. The anime is available subbed and dubbed. As for the hit webtoon, Solo Leveling is complete as the action fantasy began in July 2016. The story’s final chapter went live in December 2021, and Yen Press oversees its release in English. Currently, Solo Leveling is back in action, and we have a sequel to thank. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is now available, and the sequel is set after the original webtoon’s finale. It tells the story of Sung Su-ho, the son of Sung Jinwoo, as he discovers his powers as the Shadow Monarch.

Want to know more about Solo Leveling before diving into the hit series? You can read its official synopsis here for all the details: “Over a decade after ‘gates’ connecting worlds appeared, awakening ‘hunters’ with superpowers, weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo encounters a double dungeon and accepts a mysterious quest, becoming the only one able to level up, changing his fate.”

Do you plan on checking out Solo Leveling: Reawakening when it hits theaters? What do you want to see from the anime's second season?


