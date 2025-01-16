Solo Leveling Season 2 English Dub Reveals Release Date

Jinwoo Sung had a rough go in Solo Leveling’s first season but has quickly gone from being considered the “World’s Worst Hunter” to one of its best. With two episodes of the second season out in the wild, the English Dub is quickly looking to catch-up with its predecessor. Solo Leveling’s English iteration has not only revealed when we can expect it to arrive, but has also given anime fans a recap of what has happened in the series’ first season. Following Solo Leveling’s success at the box office with its compilation film, all eyes are on Jinwoo in this new anime year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, the main players of Solo Leveling’s English Dub will be returning to reprise their roles. Aleks Le is set to make a comeback as Jinwoo Sung, Patrick Seitz will return as Chul Kim, Rebecca Wang will step back into the shoes of Jinah Sung, and finally, Emi Lo will hit season two as Song-Yi Han. The full cast list reads as such:

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo

as Sung Jinwoo Rebecca Wang as Sung Jinah

as Sung Jinah Daman Mills as Barca

as Barca Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi

as Han Song-Yi Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul

as Kim Chul Trina Nishimura as Park Heejin

as Park Heejin Geoff Bisente as Go Myunghwan

as Go Myunghwan SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul

as Woo Jinchul Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo

as Hwang Dongsoo Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In

as Choi Jong-In Kent Williams as Go Gunhee

as Go Gunhee Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho

as Baek Yoonho Cory Yee as Ahn Sangmin

as Ahn Sangmin Anthony Bowling as Hyun Kichul

Solo Leveling’s English Dub Arrives Soon

The English Dub premiere of Solo Leveling will arrive this Saturday, January 18th, coinciding with the premiere of the original Japanese version’s third episode drop. Luckily, to get fans hyped, A-1 Pictures has released both a recap video and trailer for Jinwoo’s comeback in his dangerous world of hunters.

Play video

Play video

Can Jinwoo Be Stopped?

Jinwoo Sung might have been originally introduced as the World’s Worst Hunter but the anime protagonist has become anything but. Thanks to the first season finale, the anime protagonist now has the power of a necromancer to help him in his quest to save his mother’s life. If you had the chance to check out ReAwakening in theaters, you could see how Sung has put his army of the dead to good use.

Want to stay in the loop on the world of Solo Leveling? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Jinwoo Sung and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release