Solo Leveling Teases Season 3 With New Illustrations

Solo Leveling Saturdays are officially over, as the hit show’s second season came to an end last weekend. Episode 13 showed the aftermath of the Jeju Island raid, gave Sung Jinwoo some sweet rewards (including a new Summon), and introduced some new S-ranks and monsters for him to face off against in Season 3. There’s just one major problem… Season 3 hasn’t been officially announced yet. While fans and A-1 Pictures twiddle their thumbs waiting for official confirmation of Jinwoo’s return, the staff behind the series have released some heartwarming illustrations for fans to enjoy.

A-1 Pictures did a phenomenal job bringing Chugong’s light novels and manhwa to life in Solo Leveling‘s anime. Season 2 took the show’s intense fandom to new heights and even broke a Crunchyroll record in the process. To say thank you, the show’s staff have designed new illustrations expressing their gratitude to the fans that tuned in each week, while letting their imaginations run on whether they’ll get to see Jinwoo’s Shadows in action in the near future.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Releases New Illustrations Ahead of Season 3

Various animators who worked on Solo Leveling took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their own original illustrations, thanking fans for their support. Solo Leveling‘s official account shared a piece by Karen Hirakawa. The artwork depicted the show’s hunters and summons in adorable Chibi form, with “Thank you for watching!” written in the bottom corner.

Other animators shared new illustrations on their individual X accounts. Some, like the one by @uemiko6 depicted Jinwoo’s journey from being the “Weakest Hunter in the World” to the internet’s favorite aura farmer by having his past and present self standing back to back. Speaking of aura, other illustrators shared sketches of Jinwoo’s magical aura residing off of him, with his Summons standing behind him, like the one by @itsk_istk.

One of the most interesting illustrations comes from @nemigi_12. They shared a photo of their animation desk at A-1 Pictures with the script for the Season 2 finale, “On to the Next Target.” As well as a cute chibi sketch on the script, they also penned some 3D summons around the photo, including Igris, Tank, Iron, and a shadow soldier riding an ant.

Solo Leveling Still Hasn’t Officially Been Renewed for Season 3

As previously mentioned, Solo Leveling‘s second season was a record-breaking success. Fans became obsessed with Jinwoo’s mission to cure his mother and become the strongest hunter in the world. But, while Jinwoo got to reap the rewards of being the saviour of the Jeju Island raid, fans haven’t been rewarded with what they are all desperately after… Season 3.

At the time of writing, we are still waiting for an official announcement from A-1 Pictures about Solo Leveling‘s future. Many were expecting an official update after the Season 2 finale. That was even teased by Chugong during Season 2’s run. Given the show’s success, Season 3 is almost guaranteed. It is unclear why A-1 Pictures has decided to delay announcing the new season.

