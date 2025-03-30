Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale Introduces Jinwoo’s Best Shadow (And It’s Not Igris)

Solo Leveling Season 2 finally comes to an end after breaking several streaming records thanks to its massive popularity. The anime first debuted in Winter 2024 and released a sequel in the following year. The second season is much more intense, with stakes higher than ever. With powerful opponents coming his way, Jinwoo is also getting much stronger than he used to be. Although he is officially an S-Rank Hunter, he still keeps leveling up, further proving there’s no limit to his strength after all. Solo Leveling is one of the most popular anime shows of recent times, and it’s thanks to the incredible adaptation by A-1 Pictures.

The Solo Leveling season finale wraps up the highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc while also featuring the aftermath of the biggest raid in Korea in years. The story will change drastically in Season 3 as it will reveal several of the hidden truths about Jinwoo’s identity as the Shadow Monarch and the historic battle between powerful entities. In the upcoming story, Jinwoo’s shadows will also play an important role in supporting him, not as his servants but as his allies instead. One of them is Beru, who used to be the Ant King.

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers From the Solo Leveling Manhwa!

Solo Leveling’s Beru Is Jinwoo’s Best Shadow

Beru, the former Ant King, is the main antagonist of the Jeju Island Arc. He was born from the Ant Queen, who placed all her hopes on her heir to ensure the survival and dominance of her species. The Ant King proved to be an untouchable enemy, as even the S-Rank Hunters were helpless against him. If not for Jinwoo, the Queen’s wishes may have been fulfilled. Jinwoo’s powers had grown so exponentially that even the Ant King wasn’t a challenge to him. He also makes the villain his loyal shadow and names him Beru.

Beru is the first shadow capable of speech, and he never shies away from displaying his loyalty. One of Jinwoo’s rare traits is that his shadows also level up like him when they fight. In the final stretch of the manhwa, even Igris learns to speak after being promoted. He is the first important shadow Jinwoo extracted, and he also has direct ties to the Shadow Monarch. Igris’s loyalty and dedication to the Shadow Monarch are unwavering and have even stood the test of time.

Even so, Beru is often considered Jinwoo’s best shadow because of his unique abilities and the surprising sense of humor he adds to the show. Initially, he had trouble suppressing his killer instincts even as a shadow. However, he makes a complete transition not long after becoming a shadow. Unlike other shadows, Beru is closer to Jinwoo’s family, often referring to his mother as the “Empress Dowager,” a term he picked up from the historical dramas he watched with her. In the epilogue as well, Beru forms a strong connection with Jinwoo’s son, and their relationship is still considered one of the most wholesome parts of the story.