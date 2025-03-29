Solo Leveling Hasn’t Confirmed Season 3 Yet (But It’s a Given)

The time has come once again to bid a fond farewell to Jinwoo Sung and his wild world of hunters and monsters that populate Solo Leveling’s universe. Following the biggest fights of the anime protagonist’s career, Jinwoo has been basking in the victory on Jeju Island as he eradicated the black ant Beru. Unfortunately, anime fans weren’t given the news that they had been hoping for with the second season finale. Solo Leveling season three hasn’t been confirmed but this doesn’t mean its renewal isn’t inevitable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite Jinwoo taking down the ant king, the anime hero had to reveal his powerful status to the world as a result. No longer is Sung able to hide his power level as the fight had been broadcast to the world at large. Luckily, Jinwoo’s victory meant that he was able to save the lives of his cohorts, including the female hunter known as Cha Hae-In. There are still some major elements that need to be explored in the future, such as the status of Jinwoo’s father and the mysteries that surround the System responsible for Sung’s immense strength.

Jinwoo Sung Will Return

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling has become a force of nature in the anime world, as the premiere crashed Crunchyroll’s servers and the episodes have helped the manwha series hit the top ten for several different platforms. A-1 Productions has helped push the limits of animation as was seen in the fight between Jinwoo and Beru, as social media lit up when the battle hit the screen. Luckily, the season two finale also laid the groundwork for the third season with quite a few cliffhangers, in a similar vein to the recent Invincible season three finale.

Earlier this year, Solo Leveling’s creator Chugong stated that good news is on the way for fans of the series. The manwha artist confirmed that said good news would most likely arrive by the middle of this year, meaning we might have to wait a few months for a season three confirmation. Chugong’s exact quote read as such, “I think we’ll hear some good news starting from the middle of this year.”

Solo Leveling’s Ragnarok

Even when Jinwoo’s story ends in the anime adaptation, this won’t be the end of the anime franchise. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is the sequel series that picks up with Jinwoo’s son leading the charge and since its predecessor has seen massive success, it’s a safe bet that the follow-up will eventually receive an anime adaptation. While the sequel manwha has plenty of original elements that weren’t a part of Sung’s tale, it also contains the fast-paced action and leveling that makes the series such a standout in the anime field.

Want to stay updated on the third season of the runaway anime hit? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.